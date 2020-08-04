Exantas Capital (XAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter. Exantas Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 274.26%. On average, analysts expect Exantas Capital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:XAN remained flat at $$2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,114. Exantas Capital has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $12.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $75.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 270.63 and a quick ratio of 270.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Exantas Capital from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Exantas Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

About Exantas Capital

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

