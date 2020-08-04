Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 6,880.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kelly Wright sold 4,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $327,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total value of $154,445.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 308,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,865,751.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,503 shares of company stock worth $5,874,460. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastly stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,032,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,551,227. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.66 and its 200 day moving average is $39.85. Fastly Inc has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $111.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastly Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Fastly from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup cut Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

