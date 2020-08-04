Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) PT Raised to C$11.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.48% from the stock’s current price.

FSZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of FSZ traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$10.14. 121,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,054. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,555.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.41. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.77 and a 12 month high of C$13.18.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$161.66 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.3700001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 5,361 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total transaction of C$54,137.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,721,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$57,781,944.07.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

