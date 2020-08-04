First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Midwest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.01. 198,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,164. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.24. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $178.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.80 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 6.54%. Research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phupinder Gill purchased 4,000 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark G. Sander purchased 3,000 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,400 shares of company stock worth $268,560. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMBI. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

