FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 6th

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th.

FirstEnergy has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. FirstEnergy has a payout ratio of 62.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.

NYSE FE opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays lowered FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

