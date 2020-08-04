Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,605,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $5.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $480.56. The company had a trading volume of 22,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,871. Trade Desk Inc has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $478.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.97.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $370.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.57.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 18,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.75, for a total value of $6,467,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,798,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.15, for a total transaction of $571,826.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,840,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,568 shares of company stock valued at $98,382,134 in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

