Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 1,996 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.3% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,369,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,633. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.35 and its 200-day moving average is $104.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FISV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.58.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $31,434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,408,869.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $1,252,374.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,133 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,209.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,996 shares of company stock worth $42,682,859. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

