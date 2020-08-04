Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 808 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.06.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.23. 83,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

