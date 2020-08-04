Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First American Bank boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 6.9% during the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in PepsiCo by 170.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 7.2% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Citigroup decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.60 and its 200 day moving average is $133.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

