Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 2,164 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $713,677,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Boeing by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,556,991,000 after buying an additional 3,997,531 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Boeing by 372,990.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,152,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $470,180,000 after buying an additional 3,151,767 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $48,135,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Boeing by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,600,997,000 after buying an additional 769,205 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Norddeutsche Landesbank cut shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.38.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.21. 588,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,589,968. The firm has a market cap of $93.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.82) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

