Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

NYSE LMT traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $377.53. 503,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,062. The firm has a market cap of $105.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $368.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

