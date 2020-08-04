Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 218.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,771,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129,671 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $289,425,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $228,803,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,262,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,305,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,821,000 after buying an additional 595,794 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.56. 9,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,603. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $225.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.46.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

