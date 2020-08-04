Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after buying an additional 2,609,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,574,000 after buying an additional 600,867 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,769,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,647,000 after buying an additional 438,676 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $115,102,613.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,519.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,636,834 shares of company stock worth $188,121,020 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

NYSE PG traded up $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.42. The company had a trading volume of 221,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,505,905. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $132.03. The company has a market cap of $330.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.23 and its 200-day moving average is $119.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

