Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $735,000 Stock Holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 41.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NDAQ traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $129.36. 13,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,425. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.07. Nasdaq Inc has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $135.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.79 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 3,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $419,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $131,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,472 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Argus lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.09.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.