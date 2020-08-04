Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $876,000 Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 698,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,873,000 after buying an additional 143,463 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 640.9% during the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 75,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 64,920 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 11.6% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 66,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. Mizuho cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $80.73. 1,797,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,081,848. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.53. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

