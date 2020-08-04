Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 422,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,753,000 after purchasing an additional 17,702 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,466,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 450.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 24,387 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 21,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.83. 29,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,462. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.17.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.