Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 7,139 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 158.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.92. The stock had a trading volume of 63,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,146,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

