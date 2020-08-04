Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.5% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.06. 599,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,600,856. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.45 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.71.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.