Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 24 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.00.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded down $4.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $434.05. 110,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,062. The business’s fifty day moving average is $418.28 and its 200 day moving average is $373.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $177.65 and a fifty-two week high of $447.72.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $313.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.30 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 91.50% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A George Battle sold 5,625 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.46, for a total value of $2,055,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $192,730.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,618.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,709 shares of company stock worth $10,623,075. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

