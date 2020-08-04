Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 619 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAM Holding AG raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 143,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 66,786 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 212,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,541,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,992,000 after purchasing an additional 104,408 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.73. 2,256,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,450,090. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

