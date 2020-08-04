Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 846 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IOO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,005,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,911,000 after purchasing an additional 318,389 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,731,000 after purchasing an additional 47,441 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 392,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 326,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 44,431 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 861.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after acquiring an additional 290,935 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.00. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,298. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.09. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $56.67.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

