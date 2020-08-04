Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $486.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Foundation Building Materials’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FBM traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,353. Foundation Building Materials has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17.

FBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

