Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires 1,384 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,876,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,505,905. The company has a market capitalization of $331.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $132.03.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,924.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,636,834 shares of company stock valued at $188,121,020 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.