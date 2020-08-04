Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2020

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Anthem by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,339,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,783 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Anthem by 16.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,118,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,145 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,710,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,661,000 after acquiring an additional 93,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,497,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,949,000 after purchasing an additional 24,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,152,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,665,000 after purchasing an additional 148,511 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $270.07. The stock had a trading volume of 46,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,097. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.61. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $309.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $5,042,044.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,665,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total transaction of $313,618.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,465 shares of company stock worth $5,667,815. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Cfra raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.50.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit