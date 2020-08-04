Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Anthem by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,339,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,783 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Anthem by 16.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,118,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,145 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,710,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,661,000 after acquiring an additional 93,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,497,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,949,000 after purchasing an additional 24,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,152,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,665,000 after purchasing an additional 148,511 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $270.07. The stock had a trading volume of 46,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,097. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.61. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $309.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $5,042,044.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,665,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total transaction of $313,618.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,465 shares of company stock worth $5,667,815. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Cfra raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.50.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

