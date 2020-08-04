Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 25,551 Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2020

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth $185,977,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,541,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,034,000 after acquiring an additional 305,125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,556,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,230,000 after acquiring an additional 127,431 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $34,848,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,166,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,229,000 after purchasing an additional 403,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $14.49. 308,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,020,395. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 1.33. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $43.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.69.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

Comments


