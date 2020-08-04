Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 7,636 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 289.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld purchased 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,433. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,362,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average is $52.73. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

