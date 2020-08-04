Fox Run Management L.L.C. Grows Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,324,819,000 after purchasing an additional 251,722 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,245,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,139,748,000 after purchasing an additional 577,235 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,343,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $732,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in CVS Health by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,235,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,792,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,619,735. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

