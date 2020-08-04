Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $413,000 in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,479,000. Tower House Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $44,158,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,632,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,794,000 after buying an additional 777,658 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,108,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,298,000 after buying an additional 637,881 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 1,097.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 670,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,184,000 after acquiring an additional 614,980 shares during the period.

Get Catalent alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Catalent from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.43.

NYSE:CTLT traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.06. 349,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,275. Catalent Inc has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $91.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.50 and a 200 day moving average of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 127.13, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Catalent had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,162,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $203,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,213. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.