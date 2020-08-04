Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $413,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 21,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 39,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

VZ traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.82. 8,279,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,902,645. The company has a market cap of $239.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.