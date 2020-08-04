Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $358,000 Investment in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 153.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.79.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.35. 43,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,631. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.64 and a 200 day moving average of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 6.90. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $225,385.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,678 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,761.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 61,555 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total value of $7,075,131.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,129,141.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,894 shares of company stock worth $11,119,097 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.