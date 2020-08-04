Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $426,000 Investment in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. Crown accounts for about 0.6% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCK. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Crown by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Shares of Crown stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.78. 17,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,565. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.52. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

