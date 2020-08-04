Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 15.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,335,000 after acquiring an additional 41,039 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 673.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 15,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $148.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub cut Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.91.

NASDAQ MAR traded up $2.51 on Tuesday, hitting $86.03. 135,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.01 and its 200 day moving average is $100.63. Marriott International Inc has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments.

