Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BABA traded up $3.84 on Tuesday, hitting $261.78. 7,510,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,822,464. The company has a market capitalization of $666.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.02. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $151.85 and a 52-week high of $268.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.38.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

