Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,534,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 32,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 32,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.38. 1,163,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,839. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.28. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.21.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Richard J. Harshman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

