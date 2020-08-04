Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in TransUnion by 264.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,098 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,362,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,897,000 after buying an additional 576,896 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter worth about $23,911,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in TransUnion by 19.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,812,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,957,000 after acquiring an additional 295,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in TransUnion by 59.2% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 723,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,973,000 after acquiring an additional 269,048 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,729,715.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,894 shares of company stock valued at $17,988,156. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRU traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.53. 27,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,990. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.17. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

