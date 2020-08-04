Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th.

Franklin Electric has increased its dividend by an average of 45.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Franklin Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 44.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Franklin Electric to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $55.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.11. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $308.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FELE shares. BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $26,781.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $192,438.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,154.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

