FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:FRPH traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.98. 163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. FRP has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

Get FRP alerts:

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 66.72%.

In other FRP news, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 1,000 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $44,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,849.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 1,450 shares of company stock valued at $62,825 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FRP by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of FRP by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 457,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FRP by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FRP by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in FRP during the 4th quarter worth $3,552,000. Institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.