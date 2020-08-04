General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of General Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.57.

GD traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $147.18. The company had a trading volume of 75,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,927. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.55 and a 200-day moving average of $151.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,587,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,062,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,725 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 22.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,678,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $618,966,000 after acquiring an additional 872,906 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 21.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,665,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,345,000 after acquiring an additional 808,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,355,000 after acquiring an additional 50,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,608,000 after purchasing an additional 48,864 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

