General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,253 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of General Mills by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,101,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,653,000 after acquiring an additional 533,000 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in General Mills by 98.1% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 388,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,516,000 after purchasing an additional 192,527 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 15.0% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in General Mills by 141.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 136,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in General Mills by 6.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after acquiring an additional 18,035 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $65.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,491. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $65.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.94.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,946,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 98,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.