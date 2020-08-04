Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GERN. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Geron from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Geron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Geron from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Get Geron alerts:

Shares of Geron stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 69,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,705. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. Geron has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $344.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.68.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Geron had a negative net margin of 16,449.23% and a negative return on equity of 52.95%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Geron will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Geron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Geron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Geron by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 124,847 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Geron by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 158,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Geron by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 815,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 32,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.