Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given a C$22.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) has been assigned a C$22.00 price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GEI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. CIBC raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.14.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock traded up C$1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$23.18. The stock had a trading volume of 372,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,099. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.69. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$10.96 and a 1 year high of C$28.34.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.1000001 EPS for the current year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

