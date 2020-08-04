Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 336.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,214,200,000 after buying an additional 43,464,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,463,732,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,882,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,484,311,000 after acquiring an additional 658,471 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,496,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,826,000 after buying an additional 216,005 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.68.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $70.57. 6,092,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,510,549. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a PE ratio of -294.01, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.64.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

