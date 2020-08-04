Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 19.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Global Payments by 53.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 537,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,574,000 after buying an additional 186,687 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Global Payments by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 31,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 14.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPN. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Global Payments from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens cut their target price on Global Payments from $208.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.13.

In related news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $1,525,909.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $281,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,641 shares in the company, valued at $7,330,898.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,297 shares of company stock worth $1,971,082 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $5.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.12. The company had a trading volume of 63,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,662. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $209.62. The firm has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 7.79%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.