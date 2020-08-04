Gold Resource (GORO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $28.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.42 million.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

GORO stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $4.39. 52,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,026. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GORO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Gold Resource from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

In other news, Director Bill M. Conrad sold 9,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $34,846.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 231,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,142. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

Read More: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.