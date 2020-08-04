Gordon D. Giffin Sells 10,000 Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Director Gordon D. Giffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$138.21, for a total value of C$1,382,071.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,812,163.91.

CNR stock traded down C$1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$129.41. 589,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,209. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$123.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$117.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.87 billion and a PE ratio of 25.90. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$92.01 and a 1-year high of C$132.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

CNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Sunday, April 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$124.91.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

