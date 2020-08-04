Gordon D. Giffin Sells 10,000 Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2020

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Director Gordon D. Giffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$138.21, for a total value of C$1,382,071.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,812,163.91.

CNR stock traded down C$1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$129.41. 589,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,209. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$123.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$117.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.87 billion and a PE ratio of 25.90. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$92.01 and a 1-year high of C$132.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

CNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Sunday, April 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$124.91.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit