Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,935,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,656,471. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $212.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.83 and a 200-day moving average of $116.85.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Imperial Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

