Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $147.31. The stock had a trading volume of 80,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,757. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $103.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.06.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

