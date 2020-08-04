Grimes & Company Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,139 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $138,850,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511,700 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in AT&T by 58.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,188,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,835,000 after buying an additional 3,391,531 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $97,908,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 193.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,774,000 after buying an additional 3,294,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $29.97. 22,727,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,473,916. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.34. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nomura lowered their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.98.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.