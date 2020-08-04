Grimes & Company Inc. Invests $250,000 in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP David Randolph King sold 29,555 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $2,439,765.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,491.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $1,691,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,061 shares in the company, valued at $41,350,107.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,742 shares of company stock worth $10,708,945 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WSM traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $86.63. 18,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,401. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $91.04.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSM. TheStreet raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Argus increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.05.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

