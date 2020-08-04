Grimes & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,413. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $94.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.